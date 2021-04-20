









Sadly on March 5th our father, Arble J. Chadwell, passed away from his earthly home just 18 days after his 96th birthday. He was born in Corbin, Kentucky to parents John C. and Geneva C. Chadwell who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his son, Jody and his brother and best friend, Billy Chadwell.

He is survived by his daughters, Susan Shearer (Jim) of Richmond, Va., and Patricia Hatfield (Patrick) of Lexington, KY. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Ryan and Carson Shearer and Mandy Schaller, Samantha and Maggie Hatfield. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren. In addition, Arble is survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arble was born Feb. 15, 1925 in Corbin, Ky. He attended Corbin High School where he played basketball and was a member of the Duke’s club. After his high school graduation, he joined the Navy and spent twenty years serving his country and seeing the world. The pinnacle of his Navy career was spending three years in Istanbul, Turkey on attache duty. But for him, there was no place as good as Corbin.

When he joined the Navy in 1943 his father told neighbors that the war would be over soon because Arble couldn’t hold a job for over 6 months. Arble proved him wrong. Following his Navy career he went on to a second career for 20 more years with a bank microfilm company which involved travel to the midwest and southeastern United States.

Arble never met a stranger. The ability to form instant friendhships provided him strength throughout his 96 years. Until his passing, his quick wit and remarkable memory gifted those who were fortunate enough to know him. His tremendous sense of humor touched everyone around him. His children, grandchildren and even great grandchildren remember many of Arble’s “funny” stories and quick witted sayings such as “gee-manetti”.

A celebration of life will be held at Poplar Grove Baptist Church, in Corbin at 1:00 pm on the 24th of April. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 at the church. A family graveside service will follow. Because of covid, masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Poplar Grove Baptist Church, 2322 N Kentucky 830, Corbin, KY 40701 or the Corbin Sr. Citizen Center, 409 Barbourville St, Corbin, Ky 40701.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.