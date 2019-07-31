APS sponsoring Fourth Annual NIBROC Photo Contest











Are you a seasoned shutterbug, or do you just like to take photos now and again as a hobby?

For the fourth straight year, local amateur photographers will have the chance to display their work, a perhaps even be awarded for it, in the NIBROC Photo Contest, sponsored by the Appalachian Photographic Society (APS) and held in conjunction with the 67th Annual NIBROC Festival.

Entries for the contest are now being accepted.

Peggy Yaeger, President of the APS, said the group is adding a youth category this year for anyone 15-years-old or younger.

“We won’t have separate categories for the youth entries, so they will all be judged together,” Yaeger said. “In future years, if it grows and we get a lot more entries, we will break it down like we do for the other entries.”

Anyone 16 or older entering photos in the contest can do so in four different categories: People and Still Life; Nature, Wildlife and Pets; Scenic; enhanced or altered photos.

Awards are given in each category for first, second and third places. One photo will be chosen as the APS choice for “best in show” — the picture that, overall, judges feel is the top entry in the entire contest across all categories.

Also this year, the special Dr. Thomas G. Barnes award will be given again to honor the photograph “that captures nature in its most unique perspective.” Barnes — a former University of Kentucky Professor, avid photographer and naturalist — is the late husband of Jamie Carter Barnes, who is Vice President of the APS.

“Jamie decides that award to honor her husband and his interest in and dedication to the natural world,” Yaeger said. “She looks for photos that are a little unusual or that show things from a different perspective. That’s what Tom liked to do.”

Entries must be 5×7, or larger and participants may enter one photograph per category. There is no cost to enter. If photos are in a frame, the glass must be removed.

Entry forms for the contest, which include rules and judging criteria, can be downloaded online at the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce website (www.southernkychamber.com). Yaeger said entry forms can also be found at various locations including the Corbin Public Library, and You and Me Coffee and Tea on Main Street in Corbin.

Photos can be entered in the contest by taking them to the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce office, 1610 Cumberland Falls Hwy., in Corbin, suites 8 and 9, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily until Aug. 6. Entries will also be accepted at You and Me Coffee and Tea from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily through next Wednesday.

Photos from the contest will be on display at You and Me Coffee and Tea for the duration of the festival 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily.

Any questions about the contest can be directed to Peggy Yaeger 606-528-3561 or 606-524-5576.