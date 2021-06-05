April unemployment rates drop in Whitley, Laurel and Knox counties











Unemployment rates decreased in Whitley, Laurel, Knox, McCreary and Bell counties between March 2021 and April 2021, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Whitley County

Whitley County’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.5 percent in March 2021 to 4.2 percent in April 2021. Whitley County’s April 2021 unemployment rate was 12.1 percent lower than the April 2020 unemployment rate.

Laurel County

Laurel County’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.0 percent in March 2021 to 3.4 percent in April 2021. Laurel County’s April 2021 unemployment rate was 14.9 percent lower than the April 2020 unemployment rate.

Knox County

Knox County’s unemployment rate decreased from 6.8 in March 2021 to 4.9 percent in April 2021. Knox County’s April 2021 unemployment rate was 14.8 percent lower than the April 2020 unemployment rate.

McCreary County

McCreary County’s unemployment rate decreased from 6.3 in March 2021 to 4.6 percent in April 2021. McCreary County’s April 2021 unemployment rate was 11.2 percent lower than the April 2020 unemployment rate.

Bell County

Bell County’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.9 percent in March 2021 to 4.5 percent in April 2021. Bell County’s April 2021 unemployment rate was 11.8 percent lower than the April 2020 unemployment rate.

Statewide unemployment

Kentucky’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.0 percent in March 2021 to 3.8 percent in April 2021. Kentucky’s April 2021 unemployment rate is 12.9 percent lower than the April 2020 rate.

Cumberland and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the commonwealth at 2.8 percent each. They were followed by Carlisle, Green, Oldham, Scott, Taylor and Todd counties, 2.9percent each; and Logan and Washington counties, 3 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 10.3 percent. It was followed by Martin County, 7.4 percent; Harlan County, 7.1 percent; Breathitt County, 6.4 percent; Leslie and Lewis counties, 6.3 percent each; Carter and Letcher counties, 6.1 percent; Johnson County, 5.9 percent; and Elliott County, 5.8 percent.

Unemployment rates fell in all 120 Kentucky counties between April 2020 and April 2021.

The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.8 percent for April 2021, and 5.7 percent for the nation.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 14,052 people with 13,464 employed and 588 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 1,982,425 people with 1,906,547 employed and 75,878 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.