A Williamsburg woman, who allegedly killed her husband and two teenage daughters while they slept in January, is now slated to stand trial next spring. If convicted, she could receive the death penalty.
Special Judge Jeff Burdette scheduled an April 16 trial date following a short hearing Monday morning in Whitley Circuit Court in the case of Courtney Taylor.
Taylor, 41, is charged with capital murder in the Jan. 13 shooting deaths of Larry Taylor, 56, Jesse Taylor, 18, and Jolee Taylor, 13.
