Approximately 300 students attended Corbin Elementary School’s reverse Christmas parade











Corbin Elementary School’s reverse Christmas parade saw approximately 300 students Thursday, said Chris Webb, principal of Corbin Elementary.

The idea for the parade came from the teachers after the school had a successful parade in the spring.

“In a normal school year, we would get to do things with our kids and celebrate Christmas and Thanksgiving and show them what it is all about,” said Webb. “With the pandemic we are really limited on what we can do with our students.”

Angela Whitus, a fourth-grade language arts teacher, and Dawn Allen, a fourth and fifth grade reading and math teacher, said they wanted to do something for the students that was fun.

Webb said after seeing so many students, it let him know that the teachers and staff were making connections with students.

Allen said, “It just makes you feel good that they [students] are excited.”

Whitus and Allen said, the teachers want students to know that the teachers are not just people behind a screen, but they love the students and want them to have a great Christmas.

Each child received a gift bag filled with various items along with their progress reports.