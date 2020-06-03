Appointment now required to take driver’s permit test











For those, who turned 16 years old in recent months and have been itching to go take their driver’s permit test but haven’t been able to do so because your local judicial center has been closed, you are now in luck.

The Kentucky State Police Driver Testing Branch announced Tuesday that it will resume permit testing in select counties where the required CDC/Healthy at Work guidelines can be adhered to.

In an effort to ensure the safety of permit applicants and staff, state police have implemented a registration process where everyone will be required to schedule a specific date for their permit test. KSP began taking appointments, by telephone Tuesday.

Residents in Whitley, Knox, McCreary and Laurel counties are asked to call (606) 878-1573 between the hours of 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday-Friday to schedule a time to take the permit test.

When callers schedule their appointments, they will be told when and where to go to take the test.

The Whitley County test will be administered at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center.

“Please be patient as phone lines are limited and we anticipate high call volumes,” state police said in a release. “More information will be distributed as additional counties are added to our list. Please visit the KSP website periodically to see when your county will begin permit testing. We anticipate an announcement at a later date regarding road tests to begin in July.”

For a listing of counties currently offering permit testing and the contact information, visit http://kentuckystatepolice.org/drivers-testing/.