Applications being accepted to participate in Corbin Christmas Parade











Businesses, organizations, agencies and clubs are invited to help bring the Christmas spirit to Corbin by participating in the annual Corbin Christmas Parade on December 7.

Organized by the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, applications are now available.

“We would like to have them in by Dec. 2,” said Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel, noting participation is not limited to groups from the Tri-County area.

“We have had people from other places come to participate in the past,” Kriebel said.

Kriebel noted that rain coming down throughout the day prior to the 2018 parade likely effected turnout.

“We have already received 10 applications,” Kriebel said. “We would love to have 50 entries.”

For those, who may not be able to secure a vehicle or trailer for the parade, Kriebel emphasized that is not required, noting she has several groups that regularly walk along the route, including the Corbin High School JROTC, and Great Clips employees.

“The crew at Sonic roller skates,” Kriebel said.

“We typically put the walkers in the front because that helps us maintain the speed of the vehicles,” she said.

Lineup begins at Corbin City Hall with the parade route going up Main Street to Gordon Street.

While participation is free, Kriebel said there are two cardinal rules that are strictly enforced.

Participants may hand out candy along the route, but candy may not be thrown into the crowd from moving vehicles.

“It is a safety issue,” Kribel said.

Most importantly, Corbin Tourism will have the only live Santa Claus in the parade.

“We welcome and encourage religious displays,” Kriebel said.

More information about the parade, along with the application, is available on the tourism website, www.corbinkytourism.com, or by stopping by the tourism office located in The Corbin Center, or by calling the tourism office at 528-8860.