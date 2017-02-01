Appeals court says Trimble committed ‘prosecutorial misconduct’
By Mark White
Mark White 2017-02-01T18:04:37+00:00
Commonwealth's Attorney Allen Trimble.
An Oak Ridge man’s plea in a Whitley County homicide case was thrown out by the Kentucky Court of Appeals Friday after the court found that Commonwealth’s Attorney Allen Trimble had committed “prosecutorial misconduct” in the case.
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login
. Not a Member? Join Us
Leave A Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.