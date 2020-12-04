









Anthony Hambrick, age 44, of Rockholds, KY passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at his home. He was born July 17, 1976 in Cincinnati, OH to William Hambrick and the late Karen Peace Hambrick.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Hambrick of Rockholds, KY; two sons, T. J. Hambrick of Rockholds, KY and Anthony Wayne Hambrick, Jr. (Chelsea) of Williamsburg, KY; one grandson, Mason Eli Hambrick; his father, William Hambrick of Rockholds, KY; one sister, Billie Neighbors of Greensboro, NC; one brother, Robert Hambrick of Rockholds, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 4, at Ellison Funeral Home with Billie Neighbors officiating. Interment will be in Hambrick Family Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until the funeral hour Friday, December 4, at Ellison Funeral Home.

Ellison Funeral Home will be following the guidelines for attendance at these services due to the Governor’s mandates for COVID-19.

