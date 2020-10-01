Annual U.S. 25 Yard Sale is Friday and Saturday











Miles of bargains will be up for grabs Friday and Saturday from Corbin to Florence on Friday and Saturday during the ninth annual U.S. 25 Yard Sale.

The event covers 145 miles of the highway from Boone County in northern Kentucky to south of Corbin. Other participating cities and towns along the route include: Georgetown, Richmond, Berea, Mt. Vernon, Livingston and London.

The idea was Ms. Judy Wigginton’s and the first event was held in 2012,” organizers noted. “The City of Williamstown will always be the birthplace of the event.”

More information about the event is available on the New US 25 Yard Sale – 2020 Facebook page.