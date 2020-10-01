Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Annual U.S. 25 Yard Sale is Friday and Saturday

Posted On 01 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , , , ,

Miles of bargains will be up for grabs Friday and Saturday from Corbin to Florence on Friday and Saturday during the ninth annual U.S. 25 Yard Sale.

The event covers 145 miles of the highway from Boone County in northern Kentucky to south of Corbin. Other participating cities and towns along the route include: Georgetown, Richmond, Berea, Mt. Vernon, Livingston and London.

The idea was Ms. Judy Wigginton’s and the first event was held in 2012,” organizers noted.  “The City of Williamstown will always be the birthplace of the event.”

More information about the event is available on the New US 25 Yard Sale – 2020 Facebook page.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Audience, signer Travis Tritt, Arena staff happy with return of concerts to Corbin

Posted On 01 Oct 2020
, By
0

Corbin man pleads guilty to tobacco store burglary

Posted On 30 Sep 2020
, By
0

The Wrigley Taproom & Eatery employee tests positive for COVID–19 Sunday

Posted On 28 Sep 2020
, By
0

Corbin’s Octoberfest is a go on Oct. 10

Posted On 28 Sep 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal