By Dean Manning

Baptist Health Corbin is continuing its effort to spread the word about the danger women face from heart disease and the importance of being proactive in fighting it during the annual “Ladies in Red” event.

The community education event will be held Feb. 2 at The Arena in Corbin.

“Heart disease is the cause of death for one out of every three women who die, annually,” said Lee Richardson, director of development and community health services at Baptist Health Corbin, noting that makes it the number-one killer of women. “It kills more women than cancer.”

Richardson said Cardiologist Dr. Steven Filardo will speak about the signs and symptoms of heart disease and some of the steps women may take to help combat the disease.

“Women’s symptoms are different than men’s,” Richardson said, noting instead of pain in the arm that men feel, women will have more of a heartburn feeling.”

Debbie Scarberry a nutritionist at the hospital will discuss dietary changes that may be made to improve heart health.

Kathy Lay from the Whitley County Health Department will demonstrate chair aerobics.

In addition, Richardson said several individuals who are living with heart disease will tell their stories in an effort to inspire more women to take action.

“It is steadily growing,” Richardson said of the number women developing heart disease.

Dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the speakers starting at 6 p.m.

The vendors area will open after the speakers are finished.

The event is free and open to the public. However, registration is required.

Registration may be done by calling (606) 864-1432 or (606) 526-8319, or online at

http://soahec.org/community_education/

Baptist Health Corbin and ContinueCare Hospital and Southern Kentucky Area Health Education Center are co-sponsoring the event.