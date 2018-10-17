Annual fire school event coming to Corbin













More than 225 firefighters are coming to Corbin, the site of the Southeastern Kentucky Firefighters Association’s annual fall fire school this weekend.

The firefighters will be in the area Friday through Sunday, taking part in a combination of classroom work and field training, which are required in order retain their certification.

Volunteer firefighters are required to have 20 hours of continuing education, annually. Career firefighters must have 100 hours of continuing education, annually. EMT’s must have 24 hours of continuing education every two years.

Classes cover topics from rescuing a trapped firefighter, and basic firefighting to drone usage and grant writing.

Corbin Firefighter James Smith said the number of classes offered, especially in field training, is down from previous years.

“We are just trying to change it up a bit because the number of people in the classes was down,” Smith explained.

Classroom training will be held at The Corbin Center and field training will be conducted at The Arena.

Corbin Firefighter Eric Philpot said The Arena’s proximity to The Corbin Center provides an ideal location for the school as the classrooms, and the hands-on classes can be held in close proximity to one another.

“There are a sufficient number of classrooms and the parking lot at The Arena is great for the trailers and props that we bring in,” Philpot said.

Classes are scheduled for 1-10 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.