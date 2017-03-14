By Trevor Sherman

The News Journal’s All-County Overall Most Valuable Players for 2017 are…

Overall Boys Player of the Year – Andrew Taylor (Jr, Corbin)

As the Redhounds’ leading scorer and rebounder, it comes as no surprise that Taylor would be named County Player of the Year for the 2016-17 season.

Solidifying himself as one of the top players in the state during his junior campaign, he led Corbin to 27 wins this winter, including a Cumberland Falls Invitational Tournament championship, a 50th District championship and a 13th Region runner-up title, among other accomplishments.

His list of personal awards and achievements this season include 13th Region Media First Team and 13th Region All-Tournament Team selections, as well as 13th Region Boys Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year honors.

Overall Girls Player of the Year – Kameryn Ashurst (Sr, Corbin)

An impact player for the Lady Hounds for the past several seasons, Ashurst went out with a bang in 2016-17, finishing her senior campaign as the team’s leading scorer with 509 points.

Her performance on the court this winter earned her several accolades, including a 13th Region Media Second Team selection, a 13th Region Girls Basketball Coaches Association Second Team selection and a 13th Region All-Tournament Team selection.

For a complete All-County list for boys and girls (First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention) pick up the March 15 print edition!