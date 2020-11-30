









Annette T. Lewis, age 71, of Reynolds Hollow Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin. She was born on March 28, 1949 in Maui, Hawaii to the late Tadashi and Elenor (Tostimue) Amano. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Wilkie Lee Lewis.

She is survived by special family members, Carolyn Muncy of Williamsburg, Leigh Ann Lewis (Rocky) of Williamsburg, Terry Brock of Corbin and Margie Brock of Williamsburg; three grandchildren, Suraya Lewis, Liam Lewis and Ezekiel Lewis; sisters, Jean Nishida, Joyce Combes and Helena Matsumoto, all of Honolulu, Hawaii; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held on Friday, November 27, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Robert VanKeuren officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Brock Family Cemetery on Reynolds Hollow Road in Williamsburg.

