Anne Polenz

Anne LaCusta Polenz, age 98, of Holly Grove Road, Corbin, Kentucky the wife of the late, Arnold George Polenz passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Williamsburg Health & Rehabilitation Center in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Following her wishes the family has chosen cremation. Burial will be at a later date in the Mount Hope Memorial Gardens in Livonia, Michigan. No formal services are planned at this time.
Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.