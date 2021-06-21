









Anna Marie Thomas, age 102, of Corbin, passed away peacefully in her chair at home Friday evening, June 18, 2021, just two weeks before her 103rd birthday.

She was born July 6, 1918 in Rockcastle County, a daughter of the late Lawrence E. Masters and Ollie Riggs Masters.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Marion Thomas; her brothers, Lloyd Masters, Charles Masters and Luke Masters; and a sister, Etta Pearson.

She is survived by a sister, Katherine Hill; sister-in-law, Gladys Masters; and three children, Sheila Onkst, Cindy Porter (Richard), and Todd Thomas.

Marie was a loving grandmother to Ryan Onkst, Dawn Wright (Thomas), Anna Ornelas (Salvador), Jason Porter (Jessica), Alex Onkst (Jennifer), Robert Porter (Ellen), Bryce Thomas and Emily Thomas. She was blessed to have 15 great-grandchildren: Trista, Noah, Addison, Elijah, and Zecheriah Onkst, Isaiah Turner, Harper and Grace Wright, Atlas Ornelas, Riley Kate and Harris Porter, Lola Onkst, Logan Brashears, Audrey and Madlynn Porter.

A graveside service will be held at the Worley Cemetery on Tuesday, June 22 at 2:00 pm with Bro. Andrew Darden officiating.

Pallbearers will be Alex Onkst, Jason Porter, Robert Porter, Isaiah Turner, Thomas Wright and Salvador Ornelas.

Messages for the family may be sent to www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.