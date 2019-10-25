









Anna Mae Setser, 96, of Corbin, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at her home. She was the widow of Edward T. Setser.

She was the last surviving child of the late Joseph Franklin and Susie Turner Weldon of Corbin, and was predeceased by siblings: Emily, Ethel, Franklin, Mike, Virginia, Billie, James and Fred.

Anna had been a faithful member of First Baptist Church as long as her health allowed.

She is survived by her only child, Edward Setser of Corbin; and several nephews, nieces, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, October 25 at the Hart Cemetery on Moore Hill with Rev. Andrew Mahan officiating. There will be no visitation.

Messages may be sent to Edward at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.