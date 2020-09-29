









Anna Mae McAdams Lewis, 85, of Gray, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Baptist Health Corbin.

Funeral service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, October 3, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gray Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-9 pm on Friday, October 2, at the funeral home.

COVID regulations require that those attending to social distance and to wear a mask.

