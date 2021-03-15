Anna Louise Marlow











Anna Louise “Mama Red” Marlow, age 80, of Hoot Owl Hollow, Jellico, Tennessee passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was born June 29, 1940 in Clay County, Kentucky.

Louise is preceded in death by her parents, Chad and Marie Reed Lovins; and grandson, J.R. Cheel.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Marlow; son, Daniel Wayne Marlow; daughters, Connie Reeves, Flora Mae Lovins and Thomas Wade Siler, and Bonnie Letteer; grandchildren, Victoria Louise Hicks and Billy Joe Lowe, Dakota S.W. Lovins, Dallas A.C. Perkins, Robert Cheel, Royal Cheel, and Danielle Cheel; 20 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, March 17, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial service will begin at 7:00 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Sam Walden officiating.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.