









Anna Louise Lovitt, age 94, born April 10, 1925 in Whitley County, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation facility.

She graduated from Pleasant View High School and worked at Y-12 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee as a young adult. She is a former member of Main Street Baptist Church where she previously worshipped.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Jesse Lovitt; her mother, Nellie Hatfield Haynes; and father, Ally Haynes of Pleasant View, Kentucky. She is also preceded by two brothers, Eugene “Sarge” Haynes and Dwight Haynes; and one sister, Velma Haynes Kirkpatrick, of Midland Pennsylvania. Also preceding her in death is her daughter, Patricia Mae Vanover, and son-in-law, William “Dub” Vanover.

She is survived by two sons: Roy Jess “RJ” Lovitt (Lesa Lovitt) and Marshall Lovitt (Karen Lovitt), and three daughters: Sharon Mahan (Mike Mahan), Beverly Moses (Clifford Moses) and Diana Bunch (Rodney Bunch). Also surviving her are twelve grandchildren, Michelle Jarboe, Jason Lovitt, Marshall Dwayne Lovitt, Nathaniel Price, Deana Monhollen, Sheila Hurst, Mark Vanover, Regina Sharpe, Tammy Mahan, Tonya Faulkner, Rebecca Crawford and Alexandrea Bunch; and a host of great grandchildren. Her loving presence and sense of humor will be greatly missed by her friends and family.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Lovitt family in your prayers.

