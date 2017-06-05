By Teresa Brooks

Anna Lee Bryant, 76, of Jellico Creek Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Friday, June 2, 2017 at her home.

She was born on October 7, 1940 in Whitley County, to the late Leonard Taylor and Naomi (Meadors) Taylor.

Anna Lee was a member of Ryans Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Elbert C. Bryant of Williamsburg; three children, Dora Isenberg of Cincinnati, OH, Marcia Mattick of Anna Maria Island, FL and Brian Bryant of Cleves, OH; five grandchildren, Racheal Bryant of Cleves, OH, Chelsea Bryant of Harrison, OH, Danelle Wells of Harrison, OH, Erin Freeman of Portland, OR and Hallie Mattick of Portland, OR; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Sunday, June 4, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doyle Lester and Rev. Herb Wells officiating.

She was laid to rest in the Jellico Creek Cemetery.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.