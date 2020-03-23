









Anna Jo Williamson, age 89, of Corbin, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at The Heritage in Corbin.

She was born in Stearns, KY, a daughter of the late Floyd Washam and Oakley Hatfield Washam. Anna was a retired medical assistant and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Corbin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Williamson; and brothers, Jimmy Washam and Kenneth Mack Washam.

Anna Jo is survived by her children, Kathy Downing and husband Steve and Tim Stevens and wife Wanda, all of Corbin; grandsons, Josh, Zach, and Alex; granddaughters, Beth, Laura, and Bianica; four great-grandchildren; and by many other family and friends including the “Tuesday Night Girls.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside will be held at the Williamson-Ausmus Cemetery in Powell Valley, TN.

Arrangements by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin.

Friends may send their written condolences to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

