









Anna Jean Holland, age 73, of Keavy, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her home.

Funeral service will be held at 7pm on Friday, August 7, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

COVID regulations require that those attending to wear a mask.

Graveside service will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, August 10, at the Baltimore Pike Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.