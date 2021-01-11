Anna Jane Peace Wallace











Anna Jane Wallace (né Peace), 86, widow of Jim Wallace, left her earthly home on Saturday, January 9, 2020 at the Terrace Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility in Berea, KY from complications following COVID-19.

Jane was born June 30, 1934 in Whitley County, KY to Juda Beatrice Siler and Will K. Peace. She attended Cumberland College and Western Kentucky University with a degree in Home Economics and a Masters in Education. She was a Kentucky teacher and worked in the National School Lunch program. She never knew a stranger.

Jane will be fondly remembered by her children, David Wallace (Donyah) and Jonathan Wallace (Charlotte); her grandchildren, Jessica Mirrielees (Jeff), Nik Wallace, Amanda Hudgins (Matt), and Kathryn Wallace; great-grandchildren, Ella Cooper, Natalie Mirrielees, Brooke Mirrielees, and Izabelle Wallace; and a great many livestock. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Wallace, and her sister, Nora Simpson.

It is difficult to reduce a human being, especially one like Jane, into a few lines of text. Jane Wallace was a unique woman, with an indomitable spirit; she was the kind of person you cannot forget. She was an oral historian and a lover of animals. Over the course of her long life she impacted a lot of peoples’ lives, from hosting students from India to bringing joy to the workers at the nursing home where she spent the final years of her life. Every person who met her was richer for having known her.

She will be laid to rest following a graveside service at 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 12, at the Davis Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, you may send a live plant that will be planted at a later date or make a donation to the Humane Society.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.