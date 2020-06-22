









Anna Jacqueline Monhollen Flamont, age 87, of Corbin, KY, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Baptist Health in Lexington. She was preceded in death by her husband, Van Harvey Flamont.

Visitation will be from 5-8pm on Monday, June 22, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 23 at 11:00am with Rev. Vernon Morris officiating. Burial will follow in the Worley Cemetery in Corbin. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to assist with funeral expenses. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com