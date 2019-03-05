











Anna Bell Jones, 77, of Jones Lane, Williamsburg, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

She was born on April 18, 1941 in Jellico, TN to the late Dan and Alice (Douglas) Kelly.

She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Kelly, Dean Lawson and Peggy Rookard and as brother, George Kelly.

She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Clayton Jones of Williamsburg; three sons, Clyde Neal Jones, Jeffrey Lynn Jones (Jessie) and Jason Keith Jones, all of Williamsburg; five grandchildren, Carrie Jones, Loretta Baatz, Tonya Collett, Daniel Jones and Bradley Jones; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Polly Hackler of Jellico, TN; brother, Ben Kelly of Florida; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Monday, March 4, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tyler Jones officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the Clear Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.