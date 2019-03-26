











Ann Jean Vermillion, 87, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019.

Born July 29, 1931, she was the daughter of the late William and Flossie Green.

She was a member of First Baptist Church. A loving mother and grandmother, she was especially fond of her great grandchildren.

In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack “Bat” Vermillion; grandson, Mark Anthony Cima; and brother, Robert “Mo” Green.

She leaves behind her son, Charles Vermillion; daughter, Tracy Cima and husband Giulio; four grandchildren, Stephanie Creekmore and husband Shane, Anthony Cima and wife Vicki, Alicia Slusher and husband Colby, and Mary Beth Wynn and husband Keith; six great grandchildren, Matthew Creekmore, Braxton Cima, Annabelle Cima, Konner Wynn, Annslee Wynn, and Asher Wynn; sister, Dorothy Pennington; and a very special friend, Pat Parkey. She is also survived by other relatives and many friends. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

Funeral services were held Friday, March 22, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Austin Carty officiating.

Burial followed in Rest Haven Cemetery with Anthony Cima, Shane Creekmore, Matthew Creekmore, Colby Slusher, Keith Wynn, and Giulio Cima serving as pallbearers.

Hart Funeral Home of Corbin was in charge of the arrangements.