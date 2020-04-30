









Angelene Marie Childers, age 46, Palm Coast, FL, formerly of Corbin, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Florida.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, graveside service was private. Flowers may still be sent to the family by contacting a local flower shop, or they may leave a message to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com or they may make a donation to help with funeral expenses. To donate, please select the red “Donate Now” icon on the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home website. All funds go directly to the funeral home and the family will be given a record of those who have donated.