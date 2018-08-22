











Angela Carol Hooper, 34 of Deltona, FL passed away on Saturday August 11, 2018 at her home.

She was born July 23, 1984 in Frankfort, to Dalton and Bonnie Hooper.

She is survived by her daughter, Charla Carol Hooper; parents Dalton and Bonnie Hooper; sister Diane Shumway, Judith Suzanne Hooper; brothers, Jimmy Hooper and Kevin Hooper.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Jimmie and Lena Hooper and Lewis and Katie Davis; brother, Dalton Hooper, Jr.; Sister: Cynthia Hooper.

She enjoyed cooking and taking care of her cats.

Funeral services were held Saturday August 18, at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating. Interment was in the Clear Fork Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family

Ellison Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements.