









Angela Anderson, age 40, of Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021 at her home. She was born November 24, 1980 to Jeff Rains and the late Brenda Barnhill Rains.

She is survived by two sons, Schuyler Anderson and Tyler Anderson both of Williamsburg, Ky; two sisters, Lisa Rickett (Rick) of Williamsburg, Ky, and Jerri Greene (James) of Ingram, Ky; her father, Jeff Rains of Williamsburg, Ky; two nieces, Rachel Chancellor (Bobby) of Williamsburg, Ky., Jamie Saunders (John) of Ingram, Ky; one great niece, Natalee Rickett; two great nephews, Hunter Rickett and Hayden Saunders; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be 1:00 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Croley officiating.

Visitation will be 11:00 am Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com

Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.