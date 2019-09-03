









Andy Sawyers, 70, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on August 27, 2019 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

He was born on July 19, 1949 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to Oscar and Gracie Sawyers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Gracie Sawyers; and sisters, Erie Lou Hill (husband Armus) and Thelma Clearencie O’Dell (Arthur Jr.).

He was a Member and Deacon of the Maple Creek United Baptist Church for over 38 years.

He is survived by his wife of over 49 years, Wanda (Morgan) Sawyers of Williamsburg; two children, Michael Sawyers (Kelly) and Stacie Hoffman (Jimmy), both of Williamsburg; seven grandchildren, Shayla Bollman (Jay), Aaron Sawyers, Alex Evans, Emily Evans, Matthew Sawyers, Isabella Medina, and Autumn Sawyers; great granddaughter, Lily Belle Bollman; sister, Imodean Sammons (Jennings) of Williamsburg; brother, Herman Eugene Sawyers of Georgetown; several nieces and nephews, and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Sunday, September 1, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Roger Wells, Rev. Curtis Vanover, Rev. Dean Moses, and Rev. Robert Perkins officiating.

He was laid to rest in the Maple Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maple Creek United Baptist Church.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.