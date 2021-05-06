









Andrew Michael Taylor, age 28, of Louden Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, May 3, 2021 at the home of his father. Andrew was born on February 14, 1993 in Frankfort, Indiana to Carl Taylor and the late Trina Beard. In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by his grandfather, James Beard and an aunt, Lillie Lawson. He loved to play the bass and make music.

He is survived by his father, Carl Taylor of Williamsburg; brother, James Taylor of Frankfort, Indiana; sister, Crystal Chester of Frankfort, Indiana; grandmother, Betty Beard of Evarts, Kentucky; nephews, Logan Hamblin of Williamsburg and Jordan Chester of Lafayette, Indiana; nieces, Aspen Taylor and Madison Chester of Frankfort, Indiana; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 8, at Croley Funeral home.

The funeral service will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 8, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Powers officiating.

He will be laid to rest following a graveside service at 11:00 A.M. on Sunday, May 9, in the Evarts Memorial Gardens, Highway 38, Evarts, Kentucky.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.