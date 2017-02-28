By Teresa Brooks

Ancil McKiddy, 73, of the Harps Creek Community, Siler, departed this life on Monday, February 13, 2017 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

He was born on November 8, 1943 in Williamsburg, to the late Dow McKiddy and Parisita (Mahan) McKiddy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Elzia Shelton, Kenneth McKiddy and Arnold McKiddy and sisters, Zola Shelton and Doris McKiddy Reeves.

He is survived by his special friend, Silverdeen Brandenburg of Corbin; son, Curtis McKiddy of Manchester; a brother, Ernest Shelton of Genoa, OH; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Friday, February 24, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ron Teague and Rev. Eric Jordan officiating.

Following the service he was laid to rest the McKiddy Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.