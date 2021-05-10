









Ancil E. Garrett, age 83, of Clairfield, Tennessee passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Lafollette Medical Center. He was born March 13, 1938 in Rock Creek.

Ancil is preceded in death by his son, Jeffery Allen Garrett; grandson, Matthew Hatfield; parents, Lonnie and Edith King Garrett; brother, Donnie Garrett; and sister, Shirley Garrett.

He is survived by his daughter, Victoria Hatfield and husband Curtis; grandchildren, Ashley McNealy and husband Stewart, Joseph Allen Garrett, and Tracey Hatfield; great-grandchildren, Lyric McNealy, Porter McNealy and Caidam Garrett; brothers, Robert Garrett, John Garrett and wife Jan, Benny Garrett and wife Lavinda, Chucky Garrett and wife Patsy, and Gary “KQ” Garrett; sisters, Mollie Chisamore and husband Larry, Judy Garrett, Patty Jo Malicoat and husband Donny, and Diane Garland; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 14, at the Clairfield Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Ray Woods and Rev. Jeff Bullock officiating. Burial to follow in the Clairfield Cemetery

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.