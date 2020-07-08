









Amos David “Dud” Rickett, age 52, of Rock Spring Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born on August 21, 1967 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to Amos Mack Rickett and Carolyn (Lawson) Rickett. He was preceded in death by his father, Amos Mack Rickett.

He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Rickett of Williamsburg; two sisters, Samantha Gay and Susie Wilson of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Thursday, July 9, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 9, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rick Croley officiating. Burial will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.