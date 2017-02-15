By Trent Knuckles

The Fine Arts Association of Southeastern Kentucky, Inc. presents The American Spiritual Ensemble, Thursday, February 16, 2017, 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, London, KY.

The American Spiritual Ensemble is a critically acclaimed professional group composed of some of the finest singers in the classical world. These talented vocalists have thrilled audiences around the world with their dynamic renditions of classic spirituals and Broadway numbers. Tenor Dr. Everett McCorvey founded the group in 1995, and many of its members have performed in such venues as the Metropolitan Opera, New York City Opera, Houston Grand Opera, San Francisco Opera, Boston Opera and the Atlanta Civic Opera. They have also performed abroad in England, Germany, Italy, Japan, Scotland, and Spain. Dr. McCorvey holds an Endowed Chair in Opera Studies and is Director of Opera at the University of Kentucky. He was the Executive Director of the opening and closing ceremonies for the Alltech 2010 World Equestrian Games held in Lexington.

Individual tickets for the show can be purchased for $30 at the door. Students can purchase tickets for $10. For season membership information, call:

Barbourville: (606) 546-4601

Corbin: (606) 528-1354 or (606) 620-7952

Williamsburg: (606) 549-8213 or (606) 524-3091

Any other questions can be directed to:

Trent Knuckles

Publicity Chairman

Fine Arts Association of Southeastern Kentucky, Inc.

528-9767 (office)

526-8090 (home)

215-9944 (mobile)

trentknuckles@bellsouth.net