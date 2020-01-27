









Mrs. Amanda Ellen Brison, age 90, the wife of the late John William Brison, Corbin, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin.

Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, January 27 at 2:00 p.m. in the Laurel Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery in Corbin. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11AM-2:00PM. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.