











Amanda Dawn Cox Walker, 34, of Maple Creek Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

She was born on June 24, 1984 in Corbin, to Larry and Geneva (Carpenter) Cox.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dillard and Litha Carpenter and Arnold and Virginia Cox.

She is survived by her two children, Talon and Gavin Walker of Williamsburg; her mother, Geneva Cox of Williamsburg; her father, Larry Cox (Barbara) of Williamsburg; her husband, Jeff Walker of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, March 19, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joe Caddell and Sister Charlotte Parks officiating. Following the service she was laid to rest in the Mulberry Community Church Cemetery.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.