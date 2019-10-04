









Amanda Angel, 73, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born July 11, 1946 in Whitley County, KY, to the late Noah D. and Stella Bryant Lovitt.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Claude Angel; five brothers; Bobby, James, Harold, Ray, and Jimmy Lovitt.

She is survived by one sister, Sue Jones (Arnold) of Williamsburg, KY; one brother; Ronald Lovitt (Sandy) of Indianapolis, IN; several nieces, nephews; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held Friday, October 4, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Sams officiating.

Interment was in Highland Park Cemetery Davis Addition.

