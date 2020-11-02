









Alvin Edward Lawson, age 80, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at his home. He was born July 12, 1940 in Whitley County, Kentucky.

Alvin was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Davis Huddleston; parents, Jarvie David and Nola Lawson; and sister, Cathy Green.

He is survived by his daughter, Carol Huddleston and Muhammad Iqbal; step-children, Ronnie Huddleston and Amanda, Randy Huddleston, and Angie Siler and Gerald; grandchildren, Layla Iqbal and Nyla Iqbal; step-grandchildren, Melissa Smiddy, Misty Leach, Miranda Tyler, Isaac Huddleston, Ronnie Wayne Huddleston, Ericia Huddleston, Ronnie Eugene Sullivan, Jarod Tindle, and Stephen Tindle; step-great-grandchildren, Madison, Isabella and Griffin Smiddy, Ethan, Evan and Dana Leach, Colby and McKenzie Smith, Destiny Tindle, Hallie, Brantley and Benson Huddleston, and Aden Gonzalls; two brothers Homer and Cecil Lawson; a sister, Joyce Rigney and husband George; in addition to a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Graveside services were held Monday, November 2, in the Davis-Huddleston Cemetery with Rev. Leonard Siler officiating.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.