









Alva Eugene Rains, age 75, of Ned Ridge Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 17, 1945 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late G.B. and Carrie (Phillips) Rains. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Bill Rains, Buck Rains and Charlie Byrd.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Rains of Williamsburg; two daughters, Tammie Pecora of Georgia and Alva Decker of Corbin; son, Alex Rains of McCreary County; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four sisters, Georgie Davis (Jerry) of Rockholds, Marilyn Lanham (Ray) of Williamsburg, Theresa Watson (Ernest) of Williamsburg and Pam Barton of Corbin; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Monday, November 30, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, November 30, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery in Williamsburg.

Croley Funeral Home will be following the Governor’s Mandate announced on 11/19/2020 regarding attendance due to Covid-19.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.