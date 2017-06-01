By Trent Knuckles

One of the more troubling developments — from the point of view of a journalist, anyway — has been the rather sudden ramping up of vitriolic hatred and distrust of “the media.”

Two newspaper-printing facilities relatively nearby received bomb threats over the weekend.

A journalist was body slammed by a Montana candidate for U.S. House of Representatives for asking a question about health care, of all things. The candidate won following the assault, and his behavior was explained away and excused by many.