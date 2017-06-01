Trent Knuckles is publisher of The News Journal.

One of the more troubling developments — from the point of view of a journalist, anyway — has been the rather sudden ramping up of vitriolic hatred and distrust of “the media.”

Two newspaper-printing facilities relatively nearby received bomb threats over the weekend.

A journalist was body slammed by a Montana candidate for U.S. House of Representatives for asking a question about health care, of all things. The candidate won following the assault, and his behavior was explained away and excused by many.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please . Not a Member? Join Us