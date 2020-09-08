









Alonzo Sawyers, age 64, of Hwy 204, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 6, 1956 in Corbin, Kentucky to Leander Sawyers and Mary Sawyers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leander and Mary Sawyers; grandson, Jacob Paul; and several sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Jene (Jones) Sawyers of Williamsburg; son, Al Sawyers of Florida; two step-sons, Eddie Decker (Jeannette) and James Decker (Tiffany Lynch), both of Williamsburg; step-daughter, Elizabeth Paul (Lonnie Jr.) of Williamsburg; seven grandchildren, Hailey Paul, Ciara Paul, Madison Paul, Jonathan Paul, Mahala Jones, Keagen Jones, and James R. Decker; two brothers, Johnny Sawyers and Robert Sawyers, both of Ohio; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral was held on Sunday, September 6, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Janus Jones officiating. He was laid to rest in the Bryant Cemetery at Jacksfork.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.