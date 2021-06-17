Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Alloway and Summers served prior federal prison sentences

Posted On 17 Jun 2021
Adam Alloway and Melissa Summers are no strangers to standing before a judge.

The duo, who were arrested and are facing murder charges in relation to the death of Seth Pennington, are currently awaiting a grand jury decision about whether they will be indicted on charges of murder.

During a recent preliminary hearing, it was revealed that both individuals have recently served prison sentences for federal charges.

