









Allison Renee Carpenter Nicholson, age 36, of Foley Bend Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. Allison was born on July 19, 1984 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Bobby and Barbara (Prewitt) Carpenter. She is preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Grant Carpenter and Zachary Aaron Carpenter; grandparents, Alma and Dick Carpenter and Harold Prewitt; and step-grandparent, Jr. Centers. Allison was a member of Mountain Ash Baptist Church. She enjoyed coloring and planting flowers.

She is survived by two children, Hagan Nicholson and Lilly Nicholson of Williamsburg; granddaughter, Josie Mae Lynn Nicholson; parents, Bobby and Barbara Carpenter of Williamsburg; sister, Heather Nicole Carpenter of Williamsburg; grandmother, Patsy Prewitt of Williamsburg; special friend, Glennis Anderson of Williamsburg; several aunts and uncles; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral on Wednesday, April 14, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 14, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Carpenter Cemetery on Foley Bend Road in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.