









Allie Gray Bowlin, age 80, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, August 10, 2020, at her home. She was born on April 8, 1940, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, of Alvis Preston Edmonds and Nancy Catherine Croley.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Dean Peace; parents, Alvis and Nancy (Croley) Edmonds; brothers, Alvis Preston Edmonds, Jr., Cecil Edmonds, Ulyss Edmonds, Jimmie Edmonds, and William Edmonds; and sisters, Zella Marie Lamb, Geraldine Edmonds, Nadine Hahn, Mary Christine Edmonds, and Mildred Freeman.

She is survived by her husband of over 55 years, Harold Clayton Bowlin of Williamsburg; children, Nancy Alline Trombley of Corbin, Debra Jean Wilson of Bowling Green, OH, Vickie Lynn Peace of Williamsburg, and Harold Clayton Bowlin, Jr. of Corbin; sister, Joyce Ann Silcox of Toledo, OH; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 1:45 PM until the funeral hour on Friday, August 14, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral service will be at 3:00 PM on Friday, August 14, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rick Croley officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Rocksprings Cemetery at Gatliff.

