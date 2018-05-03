Allergies blamed for serious accident Thursday near Cumberland Falls













Allergies are being blamed for a single vehicle accident late Thursday afternoon near Cumberland Falls that resulted in a McCreary County man being flown out by emergency medical helicopter.

The crash happened about 4:30 p.m. at the dry land bridge, which is located about four miles from Cumberland Falls.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Prewitt said that Michael Tatley, 35, of Whitley City, was heading west on Highway 90 in a Saturn car when he started sneezing.

“When he looked up, he was right there. There was nothing he could do,” Prewitt noted.

The car struck the pillar to the bridge on the front passenger’s side trapping Tatley inside the vehicle.

Members of Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department extricated Tatley from the vehicle. Whitley County EMS treated him at the scene.

Tatley was then flown by emergency medical helicopter to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Prewitt said that Tatley was alert and talking to emergency workers at the scene. He complained mainly of injuries to his legs and hips.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Prewitt noted that the late afternoon sun also probably played a factor in the crash.

“It could have been a lot worse,” he added.

The Saturn was apparently totaled in the accident.

Deputy Jason Strunk also assisted at the scene.