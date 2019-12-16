









Allen William Nelson, age 42, of Rains Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on September 14, 1977 in Jellico, Tennessee to the late William Roscoe Nelson and Jewelene (Prewitt) Nelson. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Heck Estes and Clemma Prewitt and Dewey and Idessie Nelson; uncles, R.L. Prewitt, Lonnie Prewitt, Clarence Prewitt, Clyde Earl Prewitt, Paul Nelson and Millard Nelson.

He is survived by his mother, Jewelene (Prewitt) Nelson of Williamsburg; sister, Charlene Nelson of Williamsburg; brother, Daniel Nelson (Kody) of Williamsburg; uncles, Glennis Prewitt (Gerry), Truman Prewitt (Glenda) and Leland Prewitt (Fay) of Williamsburg and Joseph Nelson of Corbin; aunts, Margaret Terry (Lonnie) of Palmyra, Tennessee and Imogene Nelson of Corbin; nieces, Lexie and Leslie Nelson; nephew, Roscoe Nelson; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, December 16, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Prewitt officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Steely Cemetery.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.