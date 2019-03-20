











Allen “Sack” Perkins, 58, of Newcomb, TN passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Jellico Medical Center.

He was born September 4, 1960 in Cincinnati, OH.

Allen was preceded in death by his father, Fred L. Perkins; mother, Effie Douglas Perkins; and brother, Oscar Perkins.

He is survived by his wife, Eva Lay Perkins; daughters, Stacey Faulkner and husband Brad; Tracy Martin and Brian; grandchildren, Aiden, Brody, Lily, Lindsay, Ford and Colt; brother, Jeff Perkins and wife Sandy; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The funeral was held Friday, March 15, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Junior Dople and Rev. Larry Kitts officiating.

Burial was held Saturday, March 16, in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.