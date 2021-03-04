









Allen Ray Moore, age 72, of Calhoun, Georgia, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. He was born September 28, 1948 in Jellico, Tennessee.

Allen is preceded in death by his son, Christopher Allen Moore; father, Ray Lee Moore; mother, Mary Bowman Moore Martin; step-father, Paul Martin; and brothers, Charles Moore and Darrell Moore.

He is survived by his son, Jason Moore and wife Marie; brother, Jimmy “Steve” Moore and wife Debbie; sister, Elaine Bolton; special friend, Glenda Self; daughters, April Mauldin and husband Nick, and Amy Harris and husband Jason; grandchildren, Andrew, Sophie and Grayson Moore, EJ Mauldin, Grace Self, Jackson and Lindsey Harris; as well as a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

Graveside service was held on Friday, February 26, in the Oddfellow Cemetery (White Oak) Duff, Tennessee. Chaplain Venice Roberts officiated the service.

Military Honors were presented by the Jellico Honor Guard.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.